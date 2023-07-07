The Phoenix Suns added four players who they hope will provide an impact in the team's push for a championship: forward Keita Bates-Diop; forward Yuta Watanabe; forward Chimezie Metu; and center Drew Eubanks. They joined a team with four players under max contracts, guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, forward Kevin Durant and center Deandre Ayton, that hopes to win its first-ever NBA championship.

“The additions of Keita, Drew and Chimezie bolster our depth and each of them will help us in our pursuit of a championship,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said. “…Keita's combination of length, defensive versatility and shooting is extremely valuable to our team. Drew brings intensity, toughness and an exceptional combination of skill and athleticism for a player of his size. Chimezie possesses infectious energy and provides us with great athleticism at the forward/center position; his versatility makes him unique. Yuta has proven to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and has the size and ability to defend multiple positions.”

Phoenix announced Thursday its fifth free agent it signed away from another team, Eric Gordon.

Bates-Diop played last season for the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 9.7 points on 50.8 percent shooting (39.4 percent from three). He has great defensive ability with his 6-foot-8 frame and reported 7-foot-3 wingspan.

Eubanks is expected to fill in for former Suns big Jock Landale, who signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets in free agency. Eubanks is 6-foot-10 and has good athleticism and shot-blocking abilities.

He averaged 6.6 points while starting 28 of 78 games for the Portland Trail Blazers this past season. Watanabe ranked among the top-5 players in 3-point percentage (44.4) last season with the Brooklyn Nets and was assisted by Durant 14 times, Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson reported.

The Suns need a deeper bench to compete with the Denver Nuggets, who won the NBA championship this past season, and Los Angeles Lakers, who added multiple pieces who are young and capable of playing defense next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.