Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors was significantly linked as a trade target by the Atlanta Hawks during the summer, and it appears one reason that the transaction did not come to fruition was the Hawks' adamant stance in keeping rookie Kobe Bufkin in the fold, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Hawks were unwilling to part with rookie guard Kobe Bufkin in trade talks for Siakam, league sources told HoopsHype. Coach Quin Snyder is said to be high on the former Michigan guard, who averaged 19.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting overall and 45 percent from beyond the arc with 5.6 rebounds in his final eight games as a Wolverine.”

While talks between the Hawks and the Raptors about a potential Pascal Siakam-centered blockbuster trade can still be revived, it does not seem that Atlanta will sing a different tune when it comes to the idea of letting go of Bufkin, who was selected in the first round (15th overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bufkin, who will turn 20 on September 21, is brimming with potential in the eyes of the Hawks. So much so that they'd rather keep him than throw him in a package that will get them an All-Star talent in the form of Siakam. It is also worth noting that Siakam only has a year left in his current deal before he hits the free-agent market in 2024. He is due to earn $37.8 million in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Siakam is eligible for a max contract extension but it remains to be seen whether the Raptors would put that kind of offer on the table for the forward soon.