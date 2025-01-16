The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly willing to discuss the availability of Nick Smith Jr., their 27th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to The Stein Line. Rival teams have disclosed that Charlotte is open to including Smith Jr. in trade discussions as the franchise navigates a challenging season with a 9-28 record, despite their 117-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Hornets’ willingness to engage in talks regarding Smith Jr. follows a recent trade with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, in which Charlotte sent center Nick Richards to Phoenix in exchange for guard Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks. This move reflects a broader strategy to accumulate draft capital while making adjustments to the roster, particularly as the February 6 trade deadline approaches.

Hornets explore trade market as Nick Smith Jr.'s role diminishes

Smith Jr., who was drafted late in the first round in 2023, has seen his role diminish significantly during his sophomore season. After averaging 14.3 minutes per game as a rookie, his playing time has dropped to 10.8 minutes per game this season. Across 19 games, he is averaging 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 36% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range.

Marc Stein also noted that the Hornets are considering additional moves involving veteran players, such as Josh Green, Cody Martin, and Vasilije Micić, to further bolster their stockpile of draft assets. Since last January’s trade that sent Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry, Charlotte has amassed a total of 10 draft picks, including two future first-rounders and eight second-rounders.

With their season trending toward another lottery finish, the Hornets appear intent on continuing to rework their roster through the trade market. Rival teams’ revelations of Charlotte’s openness to trading Smith Jr. suggest the franchise is prioritizing its long-term goals over immediate success, with the trade deadline offering a pivotal opportunity to strengthen their rebuild.