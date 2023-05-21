Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic is not the only untouchable piece on the Dallas Mavericks as the team continues to explore its options to improve the roster and build a title contender next season.

After Dallas’ failure to even make the play-in tournament in the 2022-23 season, the expectation around the Mavs is that everyone not named Luka is available in trade talks. The team clearly needs to elevate the supporting cast around the Slovenian superstar, and if it means blowing up the current roster, then so be it.

However, that might not be the case at all. There’s at least one other player aside from Doncic that the Mavs might not be willing to let go of, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“Dallas can offer others like Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans, Reggie Bullock and Jaden Hardy. But Kleber is said to be one of Doncic’s best friends on the team (and one of its better players) and the least likely to be dealt,” Pincus wrote in his report.

Maxi Kleber remains one of the Mavs’ best defenders, and after trading away Dorian Finney-Smith in the package that landed them Kyrie Irving, his value to the team has only gone up. Sure enough, his relationship and chemistry with Luka Doncic helps.

It remains to be seen what the Mavs will do in the offseason. They have plenty of areas they need to address, so big changes are definitely coming. They are reportedly seeking to trade the no. 10 pick in a deal that will land them a player who can immediately help them win. The team has been linked with Deandre Ayton as well, though new updates mentioned that they are not really high on the Phoenix Suns big man.

For now, fans can only wait and see how will the Dallas roster shape up. Hopefully, though, their actions will make Luka happy.