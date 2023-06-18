It's hardly surprising the Washington Wizards would engage the Portland Trail Blazers on a potential Bradley Beal trade centering around the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. With Beal's trade value deflated by both his no-trade clause and lavish long-term contract going forward, though, the Wizards simply aren't a realistic trade partner for Portland.

Which team has emerged as most likely to land the third overall pick in a potential blockbuster deal with the Blazers? The New Orleans Pelicans, who are so enamored with Scoot Henderson they've recently begun exploring the possibility of trading Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram for the chance to select the explosive young floor general in the top three of the draft.

“The most likely option is on the Pelicans. The Pelicans front office is thought to think as highly of Scoot Henderson as any in the league, and with the Zion Williamson situation seemingly at least straining at running its course, this presents a narrow opportunity for the Pelicans to move off Williamson and reload behind another young star,” veteran league scribe Matt Moore of Action Network reported on Sunday.

It bears stressing that Portland hasn't ruled out keeping No. 3 and selecting Henderson or Alabama forward Brandon Miller. Due to Damian Lillard's age and the specter of him finally requesting a trade if the Blazers don't make significant personnel upgrades this summer, though, conventional wisdom is that general manager Joe Cronin would prefer to move the third overall pick in a win-now trade that helps his team vault up the Western Conference hierarchy next season.

New Orleans has also engaged the Charlotte Hornets on a possible trade for the No. 2 overall pick.

The draft tips off June 22nd at Barclays Center, and no team holds the keys to how it could ultimately play out quite like Portland. Suffice to say, keep an extra watchful eye on the Blazers leading up to Thursday night.