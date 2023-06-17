The Portland Trail Blazers' plans with the No. 3 overall pick remain unknown as the 2023 NBA Draft fast approaches. With trade winds swirling across the NBA world, though, there remains a possibility Damian Lillard's sudden availability turns them into a league-wide tornado.

There is “legitimate concern percolating” that Lillard could finally request to leave Rip City if the Blazers use the third pick to take Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller as opposed to the centerpiece of a win-now trade, according to league insider Marc Stein.

Portland has reportedly been shopping a package of No. 3 overall and Anfernee Simons around the league in hopes of netting a true impact player who could vault the team up a rung of contention next season. While Lillard has been attending draft workouts and maintains the ultimate goal of finishing his career with the Blazers, he's been more open recently about the prospect of pushing for a trade unless his longtime squad makes major personnel improvements this summer.

Hanging over the Blazers' current state of flux is the Washington Wizards making Bradley Beal available via trade. The Miami Heat aren't just a finalist in the Beal sweepstakes, but broadly viewed as the optimal destination for Lillard if he finally pulls the trigger on a trade request. Needless to say, Pat Riley and company couldn't bring both Beal and Lillard to South Beach.

Take that context into consideration while assessing the legs of this latest tidbit. The Wizards reportedly want to make quick work of a Beal trade, a dynamic complicated by Miami's assumed preference to complete a Big Three with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo by acquiring Damian Lillard. Stein's intel could be coming from Washington.

Either way, keep a close, watchful eye on the rumor mill leading up to Thursday's draft. The silly season is only just getting started.