The Washington Wizards seem to be closing in on a trade that would send Bradley Beal packing and kick off a much needed rebuild for the franchise. The Portland Trail Blazers also seem to be flirting with the idea of trading away their longtime star guard in Damian Lillard this offseason. While Beal seems set to be going to either the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, what if the Trail Blazers opted to make a move for Beal in an effort to keep Lillard in Portland?

This is certainly an idea that has had to be floated by both sides at this point, especially considering all the rumors that both star guards have been subjected to. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Lillard believes that Beal would be a player who would change how he feels about staying in Portland, which is a tough blow for Washington.

“The Wizards’ preferred target in Beal talks was the No. 3 pick from Portland, but multiple league sources have indicated not just recently but consistently for months that Beal is not a player who would increase Lillard’s satisfaction with the franchise.” – Matt Moore, Action Network

Lillard's stance does make sense, as he and Beal have fairly similar play styles in the backcourt for their respective teams. However, Beal would immediately be the best running mate Lillard had throughout his time with the Trail Blazers, which is why it's somewhat surprising to see that he isn't open to this idea. Either way, it looks like the Wizards have found trade partners elsewhere, while the Trail Blazers will have to continue to figure out what they should do with Damian Lillard.