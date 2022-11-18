Published November 18, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he and the Suns decided that it’d be best for both parties to part ways in the meantime as they look for a resolution to their issues. In fact, a trade involving the 6’6 forward might be imminent, as reports came out that a three-team trade came close to completion prior to the Suns’ rousing 130-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

However, it wasn’t explicitly revealed as to which teams were involved in that near-trade. Previous reports state that, at the very least, teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat have considerable interest in swinging a deal for the Suns outcast.

But at the very least, it seems as if one of those teams have separated themselves from the pack in terms of Jae Crowder’s most likely destination. Speaking with Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, San Francisco Chronicle writer CJ Holmes revealed that Jae Crowder is likely to call Milwaukee his new home, with the Bucks perhaps shipping Grayson Allen out as the centerpiece of such a deal.

“The only other thing I feel comfortable sharing right now is that people around the [Jae Crowder] situation said that Milwaukee is the most likely team to land him. Milwaukee definitely has been calling the league to see what Grayson Allen’s value could bring back,” Holmes said.

Crowder is making around $10.2 million in the last year of the deal he signed during the 2020 offseason, and thus could be traded one-for-one with Allen, who is making $8.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether the Bucks, indeed, were the team involved in the reported three-team trade framework, and if so, the third team remains a mystery still.

The Bucks, should they acquire Jae Crowder, will add to their plethora of 3-and-D wings which include Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, and even rookie Marjon Beauchamp. Meanwhile, teams can never have enough shooting, so the Suns will definitely be welcoming the services of Grayson Allen should such a trade materialize. At the end of the day, this swap could end up being a win for both parties involved.