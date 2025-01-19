The New Orleans Pelicans have had a trainwreck of a 2024-25 NBA season so far, currently sitting with one of the worst records in the league as the season passes its midway point. The Pelicans have dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this year, including to franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson, who just recently returned from a hamstring ailment.

With all of their struggles, and the fact that there are several seasoned veterans on the Pelicans roster, it shouldn't come as a surprise that New Orleans has seen its name thrown around the trade rumor mill relentlessly as the deadline approaches next month.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer took to Marc Stein's account on Substack to break down who the Pelicans will and won't be interested in entertaining offers for.

“The Pelicans continue to shut down ongoing interest in defensive stalwart Herb Jones, who's out indefinitely with a torn labrum in his right shoulder,” reported Fischer. “If there's one trade candidate to monitor in New Orleans, it may be Javonte Green. The Pelicans are receiving healthy interest in the athletic forward, who makes just $2 million this season and is yet another player whose current salary is lower than the league's current veteran minimum.”

Green indeed is one of the more under-the-radar players on the Pelicans roster amid some of the more high-profile names like CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

What should the Pelicans do?

Despite the fact that there is still a half season left to be played, the Pelicans have effectively been eliminated from playoff contention for all intents and purposes, especially considering how deep the field of contending teams in the Western Conference is.

Making matters worse is that the Pelicans made some all in moves this past summer, including most notably acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dyson Daniels and a package of picks, a trade which is looking like a disastrous one in retrospect.

Still, if there's one way the Pelicans can wring something positive out of this season, it would be finding ways to acquire as many assets as possible for some of their veteran pieces at this year's trade deadline, which is set for mid-Februray.