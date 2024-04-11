As the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership sage between current owner Glen Taylor and once seemingly future owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore continues, reports now suggest that the ramifications could extend into the front office, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Two top seeds in West have Minnesota President Tim Connelly’s fingerprints: He helped build Nuggets into champions and has revived the Timberwolves.
Amid ownership turmoil in Minnesota, sources say Connelly has an opt-out in his contract after the season. On @RunItBackFDTV: pic.twitter.com/SjXFVPyq2u
As the trio continues a contentious legal battle over future stewardship of the franchise, reports say that Taylor backed out of the sides' previously agreed-upon deal in part due to Rodriguez and Lore submitting financial projections that would require the team to shed a sizable amount of salary in 2024-25.
The Timberwolves are currently committed to paying approximately $186 million in salary to just nine players in 2024-25, according to Spotrac, not only blowing them past the initial luxury tax threshold, but also the onerous second apron once the roster is filled out in full. Teams that exceed the rough $189 million second apron are subject to higher payouts to non-taxpaying teams as well as additional restrictions on roster-building.
After years of futility, The Timberwolves brought Connelly in to oversee basketball operations in 2022 after he built the Denver Nuggets into the championship team that they are today.
With his resume, Connelly would surely be a hot commodity in the front office market if he were to opt out this summer.
Timberwolves hoping for a deep postseason run
The Timberwolves are currently 55-25, just one game behind the Nuggets for first place in the NBA Western Conference standings.
Anthony Edwards has been fantastic this season, and he will look to match the career night he recently had against the Wizards. Edwards dropped a career-high 51 points against Washington on Tuesday.
If the Timberwolves hope to make noise in the playoffs, they'll be counting on the return of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite a strong 14-5 record this season without KAT coming into Wednesday night, his absence against the Nuggets was felt at Ball Arena, as the Nuggets made a statement with their 116-107 win over Minnesota.
When asked postgame about the value Towns will provide for this team once he’s back on the floor, both Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert got real about the All-Star’s importance. Gobert emphasized clearing the glass as a huge area in which Towns can contribute.
“I think he helps a lot. They really hurt us on the glass, and it’s a team effort. Even if I’m doing my best boxing out, sometimes the cutting in the back or they’re getting some of those boards that really hurt us today. And also on the free-throw line too. I think having KAT, who is a really good rebounder and has a lot of size would’ve really helped.”
Towns has been recovering from a meniscus tear that he underwent surgery for in March. The TImberwolves are hopeful that he will be able to play in at least one of the team's final games before the playoffs.