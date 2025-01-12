The Indiana Pacers have gotten back on track after starting the season slow, and are climbing up the Eastern Conference standings. Injuries caught up to them earlier, which was one of the main reasons why they were losing so many games, but health has been on their side through the past few weeks.

Andrew Nembhard was one of the players for the Pacers who missed some time with injury, but is back and playing a key role for the team similar to last season. Teams around the league also see his value, and are wondering if he'd be available in trade talks, but the Pacers are keeping him close, according to Marc Stein.

“With Indiana in the midst of a 11-3 surge, Nembhard is routinely described as one of the most prized Pacers on the roster and pretty much off-limits as the deadline approaches,” Stein wrote.

“The Pacers see Nembhard as an ideal backcourt complement to Tyrese Haliburton whose exceptional defense and ability to take over the ball-handling responsibilities when necessary have helped Haliburton break out of his early season funk,” Stein continued.

Nembhard was one of the breakout players for the Pacers last season, and he seems to be a part of what the team plans to do in the present and the future. If the Pacers want to give up Nembhard, it'll probably have to be for a star player that sweeps them off their feet. One intriguing thing about Nembhard from teams is his contract, as he's getting paid just around $2 million this season, and then his three-year, $60 million extension kicks in next season.

For what Nembhard brings to the team, his contract is perfect for any team looking to stay within their cap range. Unfortunately, teams shouldn't expect to land him because it looks like the Pacers value him greatly.