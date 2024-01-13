It seems that the trade value of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins may be at an all-time low, according to a recent report.

Things have not been going very swimmingly for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as of late. The Warriors were recently eviscerated at home by the New Orleans Pelicans by nearly 40 points, and Curry has been enduring one of the roughest shooting stretches of his entire career, which has played no small part in his team's struggles.

The Warriors' frustrations have opened up the rumor mill as the trade deadline fast approaches next month, and one name who has been brought up prominently in the ensuing discourse has been that of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has had far and away his worst NBA season so far in 2023-24, leading some to wonder what his trade value might realistically be.

The answer is not a lot, according to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, who recently joined ESPN's NBA Today to discuss the Warriors' potential options.

“Wiggins, I was told by a GM, there's not a value for Wiggins right now,” said Spears. “Although you could package him and [Jonathan Kuminga] together, you could package Kuminga and [Chris Paul] to make it happen, but the Warriors desperately need to make a trade.”

This is indeed arguably the lowest point for the Warriors dynasty (save for 2019-20's injury-lost season) since the team began its championship ways in the mid-2010's. Although Andrew Wiggins was Golden State's second most productive player on their most recent championship run in 2022, he has since seen his production on both ends of the floor drop tremendously, leaving more questions than answers for the front office as they try to turn things around.