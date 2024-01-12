Former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony broke down what Stephen Curry's mindset might be during the Warriors' struggles.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently reeling, coming off of yet another blowout home loss, this time to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors are awaiting the return of power forward Draymond Green from his suspension, and in the meantime, Curry has struggled mightily with his shot by his lofty standards, leading Golden State to currently sitting out of the Western Conference playoff picture altogether.

Recently, NBA scoring icon Carmelo Anthony got one hundred percent real about the current state of the Warriors on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, including whether or not Curry may have his eyes on greener pastures.

“I think Steph [Curry] is like– I don't want to see him in another jersey… I'll see him in a Knicks jersey… He's one of those guys that you just want to see him finish it out. You know what I'm saying? It can't be great all the time,” said Anthony. “You know what I mean? I know you still want to win, but most importantly, you still want to enjoy the game and have fun. And if we can win on the way, I'm still going to try to win, but I don't want to have to do this somewhere else at this point in my career. I just don't.”

The Warriors currently sit three games below .500 in the crowded Western Conference and will hope to have Draymond Green back in the lineup when they take on the Chicago Bulls Friday evening.