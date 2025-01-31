The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and several big names could end up being moved over the next few days. One of the top trade candidates on the market is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and reports have emerged that indicate the Golden State Warriors have been having “significant” discussions with the Bulls about the former All-Star guard.

While Chicago is the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, they only have a 20-28 record to this point, and rumors have indicated they could opt to tear their team down at the deadline, rather than making a playoff push. Golden State is on the other side of the equation, as they are looking to add in an effort to make a playoff run, which has led them to look into swinging a deal for LaVine.

“The Bulls and Warriors have held significant trade conversations through the weeks, sources said, with the focus on LaVine and Nikola Vucevic,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported. “Although Vucevic was the early favorite to be traded to Golden State, the focus has shifted to LaVine, who would instantly become the team's No. 2 scoring option next to Curry.”

Warriors, Bulls trying to find common ground on Zach LaVine trade talks

The Warriors need another scoring option to work alongside Stephen Curry, and that's precisely what LaVine is. The 29-year old guard is turning in the most efficient scoring season of his career, as he's averaging 24 points per game while shooting career highs from the field (51.1%) and from behind the arc (44.6%).

It may be tough for the two teams to find common ground, though, as Golden State doesn't seem interested in parting with either Jonathan Kuminga or Andrew Wiggins in a deal for LaVine.

“Kuminga being traded doesn't seem likely for the Warriors, and trading Wiggins still draws a lot of mixed reviews. As a result, Golden State has been going through all of its options ahead of the trade deadline, including the possibility of pursuing LaVine without giving up either forward, sources said,” Siegel said when discussing the Dubs efforts to craft a suitable trade package for LaVine.

The good news is that there is still time for the Warriors to put together a deal that will pique the Bulls interest, but it will be a difficult feat to accomplish. The trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST, with discussions between these two sides likely to continue until either a LaVine is dealt (whether it be to Golden State or another team), or the buzzer on the deadline sounds.