The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and are fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if they want to get back to the pinnacle this season.

This is exactly why it comes as no surprise that the Warriors are reportedly expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Dubs insider Monte Poole of NBA Sports reports that Golden State is likely to pull the trigger on at least one trade in the coming week:

“Already, the Warriors have done enough to indicate they’re trending upward. Though one trade remains a possibility, according to league sources, two deals now seem less likely,” Poole wrote.

Poole did not indicate who the Warriors intend to bring in, but it does not sound like it’s going to be a blockbuster deal. The Dubs core is still intact and it seems like they will just need some improvement around the edges.

According to the report, how the Warriors fare in their upcoming matchups this week is also expected to have an impact on their mindset ahead of the trade deadline:

“It is believed that the next two games, Wednesday night at Minnesota and Thursday night at Denver, will have some influence on how aggressively the Warriors proceed approaching the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline,” Poole wrote.

Don’t expect the Warriors to make a landscape-shifting deal within the next few days, but it would be surprising if they don’t make any changes on their roster before February 9th.