It’s no secret the Golden State Warriors want to add another two-way wing at the trade deadline. Realistic options low as February 9th fast approaches, though, the defending champions are apparently eyeing a player whose positive impact is limited to the defensive side of the ball—albeit in sometimes spectacular fashion.

The Warriors have engaged in “internal discussions” about a trade for Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sacramento Kings also have interest in the fourth-year pro.

Matisse Thybulle, no longer untouchable, drawing interest from Warriors and Kings https://t.co/zElU2nMbzF via @phillyinquirer#NBA — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 1, 2023

Deemed a pivotal piece of Philadelphia’s long-term core after his eye-popping rookie season, Thybulle has since fallen out of favor with the Sixers. He’s averaging 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals in a career-low 12.1 minutes per game this season, firmly trailing Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton in Doc Rivers’ perimeter pecking order while also falling behind PJ Tucker and Georges Niang at forward.

Despite his decreased role with Philly in 2022-23, Thybulle has still managed to make his unique presence felt defensively.

Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso, another rumored Golden State trade target, is the only other guard or wing in the NBA with a steal percentage better than 3.0 and block percentage above 2.0 this season, according to research at Stathead Basketball. Thybulle’s average of 4.7 deflections per-36 minutes ranks seventh in the league among regulars overall, and would lead the Warriors by a wide margin, per NBA.com/stats. The Sixers also allow 5.9 fewer points per 100 possessions with Thybulle on the floor, second on the team behind Joel Embiid, per Cleaning The Glass.

But basketball is played on both sides of the floor, and it’s the other one that’s stopped Thybulle’s seemingly imminent rise into a quality rotation player. He’s basically a non-entity offensively, completely unable to space the floor and absent the on-ball comfort and advanced finishing package needed to take advantage of defenses ignoring him away from the play.

Thybulle is no doubt better suited to the Warriors’ uptempo, motion-heavy offensive style than the Sixers’ plodding, iso-heavy attack led by Embiid and James Harden. He can make a difference as a cutter against scrambling defenses, not to mention filling the lane in transition, where his open-floor speed is best utilized.

It bears stressing that there’s no been no reporting of actual trade deliberations between Golden State and Philadelphia regarding Thybulle. The Sixers don’t have much need for James Wiseman, and swapping Moses Moody for Thybulle would only make the Warriors’ financial crunch next season even tighter considering the latter—with two more years of experience than Moody—is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

Would Golden State really be willing to cut ties with Moody for a (nearly) 26-year-old, non-shooting bench player likely to be more expensive in 2023-24? Even Thybulle’s qualifying offer for next season is richer than the $5.8 million owed to Moody, and the Warriors surely wouldn’t want to part with the No. 13 overall pick in last year’s draft in a salary dump. If they trade Moody for Thybulle, rest assured that Bob Myers and company would want to bring him back.

As much as he could help Golden State defensively, there’s just no surefire path to playoff minutes for Thybulle given his severe offensive limitations. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney pose enough problems for Steve Kerr’s team on that end given their lack of shooting stretch and explosive finishing ability. Teams are already daring Jonathan Kuminga to shoot, and always do the same with Andre Iguodala.

Where does that leave room in the Dubs’ lineup for a defense-only wing? Barring further trades to come, expect that dynamic to keep the Warriors from acting on their interest in Thybulle before the deadline, instead targeting players who have a clear role to play on their quest for back-to-back titles.