The Golden State Warriors have some question marks surrounding Jonathan Kuminga after Jimmy Butler recently joined the team. On Wednesday, the Warriors traded for Butler in a 3-team deal. However, that deal came with some details that weren't revealed until the trade.

Butler signed a 2-year extension with Golden State but also declined his player option. Essentially, it's a 1-year, $58 million contract. That figure puts him alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Still, it doesn't answer the question about Kuminga's salary.

After Kuminga turned down the Warriors potential 5-year, $175 million contract, he's on the final year of his deal. He's averaging career-highs across the board, despite only playing 26 minutes per game. Kuminga has been the youthful presence that the Warriors have needed.

As reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, he mentioned, “But Butler clearly needed an extra level of security for this partnership to get off on the right foot. So the Warriors delivered it.” Making sure their newest star is happy is a plus. However, it might've come at Kuminga's expense.

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors could have a Jimmy Butler issue

The issue doesn't come from Butler's personality or his player. Rather, it comes from the contract. Signing for a $112 million extension is nearly the entirety of what Kuminga was looking for. His requested $175 million is pretty close to Butler's 2-year deal.

Also, Kuminga is set to be an unrestricted free agent next season, so he can sign wherever. Funny enough, he believed he was traded to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant before Butler was traded to Golden State. After that move fell through, this might be the beginning of the end for Kuminga.

His role has fluctuated throughout the season, depending on what the team needs. He's been a team player through and through. Not to mention, Kuminga is only 22 years old, while Butler is 36. They gain experience and veteran leadership but could lose that youth and athleticism if he tests free agency this offseason.

At the end of the day, the Warriors are clearly in a win-now position. Even with some of the young players, it's clear that they wanted Curry to have that second star next to him. The franchise didn't want to wait around and capitalize on the opportunity. However, it could come back to bite them if they're not careful.

With salaries tied up to Curry, Green, and now Butler, Kuminga might be the odd man out.