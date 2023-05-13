The Golden State Warriors and forward Jonathan Kuminga are expected to discuss his future with the team this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania. If Kuminga is not guaranteed a bigger role, he could seek a trade.

Kuminga played over 10 minutes in just one of the Warriors’ 10 playoff games and did not play in three of those contests. It was surprising he did not play after he impressed in 21 games after the All-Star break, averaging 13.2 points on 57.2 percent shooting (44 percent from 3-point range) with 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Kuminga was not a part of the rotation in Golden State’s series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kuminga is considered a rising up-and-comer. He played with the G-League Ignite after high school and was selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft.

He averaged 9.3 points on 51.3 percent shooting with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 70 games as a rookie in 2020-21. He helped Golden State win the 2021 NBA championship and figured to be one of their most important future players.

Kuminga averaged 9.9 points on 52.5 percent shooting (37 percent from 3-point range) in 67 regular season-games this season. He started 16 games, including eight of the last 21.

However, his role lessened once forward Andrew Wiggins returned from a family matter and guard Gary Payton II was re-integrated after he recovered from an adductor injury. Those players saw more time in the postseason.

Some called for Kuminga to play more amid struggles from Warriors backup guard Jordan Poole, but that did not happen.

Kuminga averaged 3.4 points this postseason in 6.1 minutes per game.