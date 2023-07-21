Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green has been in the news plenty over the course of his career and frankly, it's rarely for a reason he can be happy about. This remains true, as NBC Sports reporter Monte Poole appeared on the Steiny & Guru radio show Thursday detailing yet another precarious locker room situation that involves the 33-year-old playmaker.

“[Draymond Green & Jonathan Kuminga's non-relationship] is a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond,” Poole says. “The new contract implies the Warriors believe he can fix it, but around the league there are a lot of people saying ‘I don't know.'”

Green, drafted by the Warriors in 2012, returned to Golden State on a four-year, $100 million contract in July.

Interestingly, he didn't decide to re-sign with Golden State until shortly after they traded away 24-year-old guard Jordan Poole, once thought to be a key piece of the Warriors' future. In a situation that's now being re-hashed by no other than Green, Poole and Green's relationship was fractured during an in-practice altercation that's been immortalized in a now infamous video.

As a result, it's neither surprising, inspiring or promising that Green doesn't have a positive relationship with Kuminga. A young forward whose two-way upside is so apparent that you'd be hard pressed to find anyone that doesn't believe he's being underutilized in Golden State, Kuminga was rumored to be on the trade block himself at the beginning of the offseason.

However, rather than ship Kuminga off in a draft day trade, the Warriors opted to keep him. To that point, although organization's rarely let outside pressure dictate their internal decisions, there's no doubt that there is pressure to finally give Kuminga a consistent role.

A situation that could turn out ugly if Green continues to be distant, given his history of abrasive actions.