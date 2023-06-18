There's no denying the Golden State Warriors need to add more size and athleticism up front this summer. Their means of signing an impact big man extremely limited by luxury tax complications, could the Dubs instead find that type of player by trading up in the 2023 NBA Draft? The latest intel suggests Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Golden State's revamped front office are trying just that as Thursday night fast approaches.

The Warriors are one of two teams actively seeking the opportunity to move up in the draft and select Duke center Dereck Lively II, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

“The Hawks and Warriors are two teams that I’ve heard from multiple sources are interested in pursuing a pick to take Lively, and it seems like it’s going to need to be at least 10th to get there.”

Lively was considered a potential top-five pick entering his freshman season with the Blue Devils, but struggled to live up to expectations. He averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 20.6 minutes per game, at times falling in and out of the starting lineup. Lively made obvious strides as the 2022-23 season wore on, though, turning his mouth-watering blend of length, functional athleticism and shot-blocking instincts into more consistent production in February and March.

Lively had a pre-draft workout with the Warriors scheduled for early June, but it never came to fruition.

Golden State owns the No. 19 selection in the draft. Conflicting recent reports have suggested the team is trying to package it with Jonathan Kuminga in exchange for a lottery pick or move out of the first round altogether, the latter of which would be a vexing decision for a cash-strapped team considering the increased significance of players on rookie contracts under the new CBA.

Lively's looming presence at the rim on both ends would be a boon for the Warriors, and he's flashed nascent shooting touch allowing for the possibility he could eventually be a floor-spacer—attributes that make him the clear-cut second-best center prospect in this class behind Victor Wembanyama. But with Stephen Curry in his mid-30s, can Golden State really afford to wait on the 19-year-old to develop into a reliable two-way contributor?

That's just one of many questions Dunleavy and company are tasked with answering leading up to Thursday night at Barclays Center.