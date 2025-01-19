The Chicago Bulls' 2024-25 season hasn't exactly gone according to plan, as the team recently finished up a five-game homestand at 1-4 following their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls have seen solid production out of veterans like Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic, but overall, the team is currently on a trajectory for yet another appearance in the play-in tournament this spring.

One of the more frustrating players for the Bulls this season has been Patrick Williams, a former lottery pick who supposedly fits the archetype of versatile wings that every team is currently looking for but hasn't provided much production for Chicago this year.

Recently, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times shed some light on why the Williams experiment could soon be coming to an end.

“Add Patrick Williams to the growing list of the Bulls trade block, as a source said the front office feels he now needs a change of scenery,” reported Cowley on X, formerly Twitter.

However, things may not exactly go seamlessly.

“The problem – Too little, too late once again,” reported Cowley, alluding to the fact that the Bulls likely could have gotten more for Williams if they had traded him earlier–and before they signed him to one of the most unfortunate contracts in the current NBA landscape.

Another season mired in mediocrity

The Bulls appeared to embrace a youth movement this past offseason by letting DeMar DeRozan depart for the Sacramento Kings and trading Alex Caruso for the much younger Josh Giddey.

The team also drafted Matas Buzelis in the first round this past June, giving them a solid foundation of young players who could theoretically grow into a young core.

However, the ability of those younger players to expand their games is currently being limited by the bizarre mix of veteran talent that the Bulls currently have on their roster, including most notably Lavine and Vucevic, neither of whom is good enough to carry a team to the playoffs but who do volume score enough to ensure that they aren't bottom feeders.

The Bulls currently sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, which would put them in position to play in the 9 vs 10 play-in game for a third consecutive year.

Not exactly what fans had in mind for this season.