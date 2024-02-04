NBA fans are taking keen note of Steph Curry's explosion against the Hawks.

The Golden Warriors faced the Atlanta Hawks in an intense cross-conference matchup. Steph Curry and Trae Young traded blows, but the veteran point nearly doubled Young's scoring display. Curry's 60-point performance has NBA fans on social media fired up.

Steph Curry's Warriors outburst against the Hawks has fans in a daze

Saturday night's game against Atlanta went down to the wire. Curry accumulated 52 points by the end of regulation, but he did not stop there. The Baby Face Assassin finished overtime with 60 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Unfortunately, it was not enough to hold off the stubborn Hawks team.

Nevertheless, fans on X are excited about the Warriors guard's performance with a mixture of comical and prop-giving reactions:

Curry's offensive onslaught came at the right time, as Klay Thompson had a cold shooting night. Thompson scored 10 points in 36 minutes. Moreover, Andrew Wiggins left the game with a concerning ankle injury. Hopefully, he undergoes a speedy recovery.

Atlanta ended Golden State's two-game winning streak off the efforts of Trae Young. Young led the team with 35 points and six assists. He was heavily supported by five other double-digit scoring Hawks players. The talented point guard is wreaking havoc following his 2024 NBA All-Star snub.

Saturday night's loss hurts Golden State, but it will not be the end of their quest to get back into the playoff conversation. Curry's ascent is a positive sign for a Warriors team looking for a spark. The Warriors will find a way to put things together and re-climb the Western Conference standings.