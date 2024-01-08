It's not looking good for Darvin Ham.

The rumblings are getting louder and the seat is getting hotter for Darvin Ham's apparent dismissal from his post as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach. And if SportsBetting has a say in it, the sports betting site indicates that Ham is the favorite to become the first coach fired this 2023-24 NBA season.

Ham is currently at +200, while Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams is at a close second at +250. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups (+350), Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford (+400), and Wes Unseld Jr. (+600) round out the top five. Ham is the only coach on a team that isn't rebuilding or looking to tank.

All NBA coaches made it through the 2023 portion of the current season with their jobs intact. But with the flip of the calendar year, rumors are heating up with potential coaching changes.

Ham, in particular, has caught the ire of plenty of vocal and Lakers fans. Los Angeles went on a massive slump after it won the inaugural In-Season tournament in early December. Before their win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, the Lakers lost 10 of their last 13 games, which included a pair of four-game losing streaks.

Players and agents have also come forward to voice their displeasure on Ham's rotations. The Athletic recently published a report that there seems to be a “deepening disconnect” between Ham and the Lakers locker room.

The Lakers' recent victory may have saved Ham another day. But if Los Angeles does not turn things around, the Lakers could very well be looking at a new head coach.

SportsBetting currently has Lakers assistant Phil Handy at +200 to become Darvin Ham's successor. Doc Rivers and Terry Stotts are also among the top favorites to replace the 50-year-old.