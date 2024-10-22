The Golden State Warriors were involved in plenty of trade rumors involving some of the biggest names in the sport, including Lauri Markkanen and Paul George. But the Warriors' search for another star to potentially bring in alongside Stephen Curry didn't end with those two, as they also reportedly set their sights on a potential trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns before a deal was struck with the New York Knicks.

Suffice to say, the Warriors' trade talks with the Timberwolves did not go anywhere far, and according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it was because Minnesota was looking for something specific in a potential trade package that only the Knicks could give.

“In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources said, but it didn’t go anywhere. The Timberwolves targeted a specific package from the New York Knicks that the Warriors didn’t possess. There’s no other obvious big name immediately available as the regular season arrives,” Slater wrote.

It was obvious that the Timberwolves had no interest in receiving young players in exchange for Towns. They have every intention to build off of their Western Conference Finals finish last year, and getting Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo back from the Knicks helps more in that regard than whatever they could have gotten in return from the Warriors.

The Warriors' best trade assets are Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who, while talented youngsters, are not the players Randle and DiVincenzo are at present day. Golden State and Minnesota simply weren't a match as far as trade partners go.

In the end, the Warriors decided that it was for the best of the franchise to hold on to both Kuminga and Podziemski, refusing to give up either in prospective trades for either Markkanen or George. Only time will tell if this proves to be the correct decision or if they ended up being too passive in giving Curry the reinforcements he needs for one last title push.

Warriors' history shows that patience does pay off

Back in 2014, the Warriors were at a crossroads. They had the opportunity to trade for then-Timberwolves star Kevin Love; the catch, however, was that they had to give up Klay Thompson to do so. The Dubs opted against trading Thompson away, choosing to keep their prized backcourt together, and it paid off — especially with Draymond Green emerging as the power forward the team needed to become a dynasty.

Now, this is not to say that either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski are on the same level as Thompson was back in 2014. Thompson was already improving rapidly through his first three seasons in the league, and he stood out as the perfect complement to Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Kuminga's natural position remains in question, while it's unclear whether or not Podziemski will be the Dubs' preferred starter at the two to begin the 2024-25 season.

But perhaps one of those two blossom into the third star the Warriors need to contend for another championship, which would therefore prove their decision to hold on to them correct.