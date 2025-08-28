The Golden State Warriors’ contract stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly creating a ripple effect across the rest of the team’s offseason plans, including the future of former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors’ unresolved negotiations with Kuminga have been a central factor in what he described as an “uncomfortable wait” for Brogdon, who remains unsigned in free agency despite interest from several contenders.

“In Brogdon's case, Golden State's long-running stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has contributed to the uncomfortable wait,” Fischer reported Thursday. “We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold.”

Fischer added that the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been monitoring Brogdon’s situation, leaving the veteran guard with multiple potential landing spots.

Brogdon, 32, played 24 games with the Washington Wizards during the 2024–25 season after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for forward Deni Avdija last offseason. With the Wizards, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and a career-low 28.6% from three.

Earlier this summer, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel connected Brogdon to the Warriors along with Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. In a series of posts on X, Siegel noted that while Golden State held interest, Kuminga’s restricted free agency had been slowing progress.

“Another name worth mentioning that was connected to the Warriors in Las Vegas is Malcolm Brogdon,” Siegel reported in July. “The former Sixth Man of the Year has held out in free agency to this point despite multiple suitors contacting him in recent weeks.”

He later added, “Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are widely expected to sign with the Warriors, sources said. A handful of teams at NBA Summer League stated Horford and Melton already have verbal agreements in place with Golden State. Jonathan Kuminga’s situation is holding these deals up.”

Kuminga, 22, is coming off his fourth NBA season, averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while showing strides as both a scorer and defender. His restricted free agency has been a key storyline all offseason, with the Warriors reportedly offering a two-year, $45 million deal containing a team option in the second year. The structure would require Kuminga to waive the implied no-trade clause that comes with signing a one-year qualifying offer, a sticking point that has stalled negotiations.

The Warriors are 54 days away from opening their 2025–26 season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21. Whether Brogdon eventually joins Golden State could depend on how quickly the franchise resolves its situation with Kuminga and finalizes other reported signings.