It's not often that college football fans see a final score of 77-3. It's usually reserved for early season non-conference matchups known as tune-up games. Luckily for the Florida State football team, that 77-3 mark was the final score of their win over East Texas A&M at home in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon. According to Florida State football beat writer Brendan Sonnone on X (formerly Twitter), the Seminoles' 11 touchdowns scored today was more than half of what the team scored in the entire 2024 season.

“FSU just scored its 11th touchdown of the game, reported Sonnone in the fourth quarter. “That's more than half of what FSU scored all of last season (20).”

It's an absolutely wild stat. That fact also acknowledges just how strong that the Florida State football attack, now led by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, is. The offense is absolutely loaded with transfers, most notably new starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos and wide receiver Duce Robinson. Both players led the charge during an explosive opening quarter. Can the Florida State football team continue their dominance next Saturday against Kent State in another non-conference matchup?

Florida State football looks to improve to 3-0 next Saturday

Article Continues Below

Castellanos has brought a massive spark to Malzahn's scheme. The former Boston College quarterback arrived in Tallahassee last winter and has since taken over the starting role. His dual threat play allows him to affect the game in so many ways. The connection with USC transfer Robinson was electric to open the game. The ex-Trojan caught five balls for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Alongside ex-Tennessee Volunteer Squirrel White, the Florida State football team's passing attack is laden with veteran talent.

Can all of these new additions help lead the Florida State football program back into ACC title contention? After Clemson's loss to LSU last weekend, it certainly feels possible. Castellanos is playing lights out. The run game, led by two scores from another transfer in Gavin Sawchuk, had five total touchdowns on the ground. While it feels like another big win over Kent State next weekend will happen, the Florida State football team will keep their eyes on the prize: winning the ACC and returning to the College Football Playoff.