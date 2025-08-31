Klay Thompson is remembered as one of the cornerstones of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. But he recently admitted the path to four championships was far from perfect.

Appearing on the “Showtime With Coop” podcast hosted by Michael Cooper, Thompson was candid about the behind-the-scenes battles that helped define the Warriors’ run of dominance.

“For us, there have been a lot of scuffles,” Thompson said. “There have been a lot of bad words said and feelings hurt. But at the end of the day, we know we just want to win. When you raise a banner, you can look past all the stuff you went through as brothers.”

The Warriors built one of the most iconic teams in NBA history around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and, later, Kevin Durant. The Warriors won three championships in four years from 2015 through 2018 and added a fourth in 2022. From the outside, it looked like sustained harmony. Thompson’s words made clear that the journey was much more complicated.

“There were times there would be friction between Draymond and I or Steph and I or Coach and I,” Thompson admitted. “It is just part of it. And you grow from it. You're man enough to leave that on the court and be professional about it.”

The Warriors' Splash Brothers changed basketball forever

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.
The Splash Brothers partnership between Thompson and Curry changed basketball. It pushed the league toward an era defined by three-point shooting. Yet Thompson revealed that even their relationship was tested during the grind of long seasons and high expectations.

Now in Dallas after signing with the Mavericks in 2024, Thompson reflects with a perspective shaped by 13 seasons in the Bay Area. Golden State has already announced that Thompson's number 11 jersey will one day hang in the rafters.

Thompson’s honesty underscores that the Warriors' dynasty was not built on perfection but persistence. Sure, the banners in San Francisco represent not just skill and shooting. However, the ability of stars to fight through friction and still come together when it mattered most.

