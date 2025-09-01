Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is deep into his mid-30s, but he can still get above the rim on a second try if he needs to. Curry approached the topic of potentially retiring. However, it won’t be anytime soon, as Steph still has plenty of quality years left, entering his 17th NBA season with the Warriors. But watching him miss a dunk was a funny reminder of how far removed he is from his 20s. Still, the 37-year-old redeemed himself.

Curry recently traveled to China for the international debut of his Curry Camp and Curry Con in Chongqing, which was a four-day basketball event. It was there that a video of Curry’s botched dunk, which turned into a redemption slam, went viral on social media.

Steph Curry needed to redeem himself after failing to finish the dunk 😅 (🎥: somaalliance_3x3)pic.twitter.com/pIgL1kv0xB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry isn’t as springy as he was during his prime years, but his production remains steady as the 11-time All-Star is still averaging 24+ points per game. He connected on 39.7% of his threes on 11.2 attempts in 2024-25. The all-time leading NBA three-point shooter is still one of the elites as he’ll head into his first full season alongside Jimmy Butler in a competitive Western Conference.

Warriors' Stephen Curry doubles down on retirement outlook

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry received a warm welcome in China for his camp. Before heading overseas, Curry discussed the possibility of retiring soon as he'll be turning 38 in 2025-26. Steph answered the question honestly, according to ABC7 News Bay Area.

“It’s the question you ask yourself every morning,” Curry acknowledged in an interview with ABC7 News Bay Area. “You wake up, and you want to, you know, go spend some time in the gym and keep working on your craft. I still love it, so it’s not really a question of urgency now.

“But, you know, I got some advice from some pros who extended their careers—it's like, you just take it every two years and give everything you've got to it, and then you kind of reassess at that point. So, I'm starting a new cycle over, and you know the work you have to put in to stay at your level,” Curry concluded.

Is the day Curry hangs it up around the corner? “Nope,” he replied.

Curry and the Warriors kick off their preseason schedule against the Lakers on October 5.