The Golden State Warriors have been busy preparing for the upcoming season, albeit not really making any moves to their roster that figure to help them compete any more than they did last year. At the age of 37 (and 38 later this season), Stephen Curry remains one of the best point guards in the league, but injuries are becoming more and more of a risk, which manifested during last year's playoff run.

Meanwhile, Curry has been using some of this offseason to take a step back and enjoy life, playing some golf and helping his son, Canon, work on his own basketball skills. Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, has also been enjoying herself this summer, recently being spotted with rap superstar Drake after his concert in Italy in a post that went viral on social media (via Drake Direct on X, formerly Twitter).

The Curry family has always seemed to be close with Drake, as the rapper has referenced Curry's world famous jump shot on numerous occasions in his lyrics.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry has established a name for herself in the culinary realm, making appearances on various cooking shows as well as authoring multiple cookbooks over the years.

Still, Warriors fans who are hoping for another championship to add to the team's collection likely haven't been enthused about what Mike Dunleavy and the rest of the front office brass have done this offseason, which is essentially nothing.

Golden State's biggest story of the summer has been their ongoing saga regarding Jonathan Kuminga's contract, and it remains to be seen how that situation will be resolved and whether or not the former 2021 lottery pick will be back in the Bay Area next year.

In any case, Curry and the Warriors are slated to kick off their 2025-26 NBA season with a road game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22.