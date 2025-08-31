The Golden State Warriors have had a very uneventful offseason, looking poised to run back the same group centered around Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler that flamed out in the second round last year. Of course, Curry's injury put a big asterisk over that result, but at the age of 37, injury risks have to be baked into the equation for a team as old as the Warriors.

Recently, Butler and Draymond Green got in some offseason runs and after the workout, Green was asked how he was feeling, and made a championship prediction in the process.

“Great,” said Green. “We're about six weeks out, I'm right where I need to be, baby. And we're getting that b***h this year,” said Green, per warriorsworld on X, formerly Twitter.

Green has been known for his bold proclamations over the years, including last year's championship guarantee at All-Star weekend shortly after the Warriors had acquired Butler, which ended up backfiring in epic fashion, leading to a slew of online trolling upon Golden State's playoff exit.

A strange Warriors team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) walk off the court after game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Warriors very possibly, and maybe likely, would have gotten past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round had Curry not been injured. However, Golden State would still figure to be a piece or two short of real contention with teams like the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder or the newly revamped Denver Nuggets or Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

Curry remains one of the league's best point guards and players overall at age 37, but his injury concerns have mounted over the last few years. Butler will be 36 by the time next season tips off, and Green will also turn that age during next year's campaign, meaning the Warriors are putting a lot of investment into players who, by NBA aging standards, are several years out of their primes.

The biggest question of the offseason for the Warriors thus far has been what the team will do about the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation, and as of yet, no answer has been reached on that front.

The Warriors are slated to tip off their 2025-26 season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.

