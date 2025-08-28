As the NFL world reacted to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers, Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green chimed in on the deal on social media. As contract negotiations fell apart over the past month, Parsons practically said his goodbyes with cryptic posts on social media, suggesting he was headed elsewhere ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He also agreed to a four-year extension.

Green reacted to the Parsons trade and Micah's four-year extension on his X, formerly Twitter, per NFL insider Jordan Shultz.

“Wow!!! Jerry didn’t want to pay the money! Good Bag Micah,” Green said.

The Packers sent defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas in exchange for four-time Pro Bowler. The Packers then immediately signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football. It was the kind of money that undoubtedly caught Warriors' Draymond Green's eyes while calling out perhaps Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for not wanting to come to an agreement on an extension.

It's tough to gauge the percentage of teammates of Cowboys lineback Micah Parsons who envisioned see him start a new chapter in his career. Perhaps some anticipated the deal. Still, Parsons' former teammates responded to the trade on Thursday.

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a viral meme that encapsulated his heartbreak, as Trevon Diggs posted with a heartbreak emoji on the same platform.

Parsons has the best odds to win DPOY heading into the 2025 NFL season, which he had before the deal, and it didn't change when the dust settled. Parsons has a +500 odds ahead of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (+750), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Article Continues Below

NFL insider says Micah Parsons ‘made sense' for Packers

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first named the Packers as a potential suitor for Micah Parsons. For Fowler, out of all the other NFL teams, acquiring Parsons made sense for the Packers, which ultimately ended up being the Pro-Bowler's trade destination on Thursday.

“Last week, Cowboys had received multiple inquiries but hadn't been willing to move on them barring an otherworldly offer,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Teams that make sense in league circles: Packers, Ravens, Cardinals.”

Parsons will get his revenge matchup against his former team when Cowboys host the Packers in Week 5's matchup on September 28.