A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Just because the Los Angeles Lakers are out of contention for the 2023 NBA title, it doesn’t mean that LeBron James is going to be out of the spotlight, even for just a few days.

Shortly after the Denver Nuggets completed their four-game sweep of the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals, LeBron James hinted about his future, which was interpreted by many as a potential clue to a looming retirement by the King from basketball. But on the other hand, there are others who believe that James is a hundred percent not going to hang it up anytime soon. Speculations have even been floated about the possibility of LeBron James getting traded to the team the Lakers eliminated in the second round — the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer wondered about the chances of LeBron James getting traded by the Lakers to the team’s Pacific division rivals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Interest between LeBron and the Warriors could be mutual. LeBron is BFFs with Draymond and he’s already said that Steph Curry is the current player he’d most like to play with. Last year on The Shop, LeBron’s business partner, Maverick Carter, pushed him to share the team he’d most want to play for other than the Lakers and LeBron said it’d be the Warriors (or the Heat).”

One can’t completely tell the story of LeBron James’ career in the NBA without the mention of Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who developed a rivalry with the LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the last decade. Seeing LeBron James going to the Warriors would be a huge development, and it’s a move that could (and should) bolster his chances of adding to his total of four NBA titles.