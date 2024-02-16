Wizards' Delon Wright could be a buyout candidate for playoff contenders after All-Star Break.

With the Washington Wizards at the bottom of the league, the front office may consider buying out Delon Wright's contract. If that's the case, rumors suggest playoff-caliber teams will be interested in signing the veteran guard.

One team to keep an eye on is the Phoenix Suns, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. But Wright very well could have multiple suitors after the All-Star break.

“Several playoff contenders, including the Suns, are monitoring whether Wizards guard Delon Wright will be bought out, league sources told HoopsHype. Since the trade deadline, Wright has averaged 4.6 minutes per game in four games for Washington heading into the All-Star break.”

Wright's been in the NBA for nine seasons and has served as a consistent backup option throughout his career. This season alone he's averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. If he is bought out by the Wizards then Wright should garner plenty of interest from playoff-caliber teams.

It's interesting the Suns are the team named in the report. They're a team that used a ton of cap space and draft capital to build the roster they have now. Finding quality players for cheap is ideal for Phoenix. So it makes sense why they're involved in the rumors regarding the Wizards' guard.

With that said, keep an eye out for Delon Wright updates after the All-Star break. Depending on what the Wizards' front office wants to do. Washington is rebuilding and creating as much cap space as possible for the offseason can set them up for long-term success.