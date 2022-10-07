NBA Twitter doubles down on Victor Wembanyama hype train after unreal 36-point eruption

Has there ever been a prospect as hyped up as 7’3 center Victor Wembanyama? Possessing an insane blend of shooting ability, shot creation skills, and unreal shot-blocking, Wembanyama is as franchise-altering a talent as it gets. And he showed all the tricks in his bag yet again during the Metropolitans 92’s showcase game against G League Ignite.

Victor Wembanyama had 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in yet another monstrous effort, propelling the 92 to a 112-106 victory. And Twitter, yet again, went wild over such an impressive display that showed Wembanyama’s terrifying potential as a game-changer on both ends of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama has the chance to be the greatest ever! — holdat5.eth (@DariusTMoore3) October 7, 2022

If Victor Wembanyama stays healthy he’s gone be the greatest athlete of all time — kaleb wiesner (@Kaleb_66) October 7, 2022

Victor Wembanyama is a walking cheat code — travis. (@mateimzonked) October 7, 2022

Victor Wembanyama is now a top five player in the NBA — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) October 7, 2022

Social media is a different animal, and it might not be long until Wembanyama feels the weight of the heavy expectations riding on his shoulders. In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski even called the 7’3 Frenchman the “singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history”.

Woj: "Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA draft history…” 🍿😳 (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/zbOt7bd42o — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 6, 2022

It’s fair to wonder just how loud social media, specifically Twitter, would have been had it existed during LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s respective eras. LeBron was touted as the next biggest thing coming out of St. Vincent-St. Mary, drawing national TV coverage on his high school games.

Meanwhile, Jordan, despite being drafted third overall in the 1984 draft, would have been the star of many highlight compilations on YouTube due to his unfathomable relationship with gravity.

Bron and MJ fans watching Victor Wembanyama become the GOAT over the next 20 years pic.twitter.com/Z2zpqly1xR — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) October 6, 2022

Nonetheless, the NBA just hasn’t seen anyone enter the league with a combination of Victor Wembanyama’s skillset and physical tools. As he’s shown thus far, he could truly impact the game like three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert on the defensive end all the while scoring at an impressive rate at his peak.

The tanking war for Wembanyama will be one of the most interesting subplots of the upcoming season. A team that has no chance of making the playoffs literally has no reason not to try their luck in acquiring someone that could potentially take them to the promised land, despite commissioner Adam Silver’s impassioned pleas.

Teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons, to name a few, will be leading the race to the bottom of the standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee, Victor Wembanyama) uncertain for regular season opener. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 6, 2022

Victor Wembanyama just had back to back 30+ point games as an 18 year old and has Adam Silver publicly asking teams not to tank for him He might be the GOAT — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) October 6, 2022

Are the Colts and Broncos trying to tank for Victor Wembanyama? — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 7, 2022

The NBA’s future is, indeed, in good hands. The league boasts an impressive number of elite young talents, but Victor Wembanyama, if he pans out, has a chance to be the best out of all of them.