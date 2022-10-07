fbpx
NBA Twitter doubles down on Victor Wembanyama hype train after unreal 36-point eruption

Has there ever been a prospect as hyped up as 7’3 center Victor Wembanyama? Possessing an insane blend of shooting ability, shot creation skills, and unreal shot-blocking, Wembanyama is as franchise-altering a talent as it gets. And he showed all the tricks in his bag yet again during the Metropolitans 92’s showcase game against G League Ignite.

Victor Wembanyama had 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in yet another monstrous effort, propelling the 92 to a 112-106 victory. And Twitter, yet again, went wild over such an impressive display that showed Wembanyama’s terrifying potential as a game-changer on both ends of the floor.

Social media is a different animal, and it might not be long until Wembanyama feels the weight of the heavy expectations riding on his shoulders. In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski even called the 7’3 Frenchman the “singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history”.

It’s fair to wonder just how loud social media, specifically Twitter, would have been had it existed during LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s respective eras. LeBron was touted as the next biggest thing coming out of St. Vincent-St. Mary, drawing national TV coverage on his high school games.

Meanwhile, Jordan, despite being drafted third overall in the 1984 draft, would have been the star of many highlight compilations on YouTube due to his unfathomable relationship with gravity.

Nonetheless, the NBA just hasn’t seen anyone enter the league with a combination of Victor Wembanyama’s skillset and physical tools. As he’s shown thus far, he could truly impact the game like three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert on the defensive end all the while scoring at an impressive rate at his peak.

The tanking war for Wembanyama will be one of the most interesting subplots of the upcoming season. A team that has no chance of making the playoffs literally has no reason not to try their luck in acquiring someone that could potentially take them to the promised land, despite commissioner Adam Silver’s impassioned pleas.

Teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons, to name a few, will be leading the race to the bottom of the standings.

The NBA’s future is, indeed, in good hands. The league boasts an impressive number of elite young talents, but Victor Wembanyama, if he pans out, has a chance to be the best out of all of them.

