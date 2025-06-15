Sharing touching moments is something everyone can appreciate; hearing a handful from a hoops family is a blessing. Well, highly valued Atlanta Hawks veteran Larry Nance Jr. marked Father’s Day 2025 with a poignant tribute to his NBA journey, sharing his top five career moments with ClutchPoints on social media. Each memory (except one) reflects his deep ties to family and the enduring influence of his father, Larry Nance Sr., the 1984 Slam Dunk Contest champion and Cleveland Cavaliers legend.

Blending family, legacy, and career highlights in a touching tribute, the 32-year-old Hawks veteran insisted these were in no particular order. However, Larry Nance Jr. mentioned Kobe Bryant's 60-point farewell game first.

Nance Jr. was a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers during Kobe Bryant's final NBA game on April 13, 2016, when the Lakers legend dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

“Being on the court for that and being able to share moments with him before and after that game,” Nance Jr. told ClutchPoints. “Even during (the game), those are just things I'll never forget.”

Article Continues Below

In 2018, Nance Jr. returned to Cleveland via trade and played a key role in their NBA Finals run alongside LeBron James. Though the Cavaliers were swept by Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, Nance Jr. cherished the experience with his childhood team nonetheless. He has since had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans before landing with the Hawks.

A ‘dunk contest with dad' was next on the list. Now, that could be a long-running family feud or something more public. Young Larry was not alive for Larry Sr.'s sensational 1984 performance. This more than likely was a nod to the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where Nance Jr. paid homage to his father by wearing a retro Phoenix Suns No. 22 jersey and performing the Nance family's signature cradle dunk.

Though the homegrown dunker did not win, the father-son connection created a memorable spectacle. The same goes for when the NBA and Cavaliers cleared Nance Jr. to wear Larry Sr.'s number 22 in an actual game. After being traded to Cleveland, Nance Jr. switched to No. 22, honoring his father’s retired number. His debut in that jersey marked a personal milestone, symbolizing family legacy and adding a layer of motivation.

Not that Nance Jr. needed much motivation in a 10-year career that has led to the Hawks. Some nights were a bit more amped up than others, though. The first brother (Larry) versus brother (Pete Nance) NBA ballgame was last on the list.