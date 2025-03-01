This time of the season is a good time for NBA teams to give players roster tryouts by way of a 10-day contract. Sometimes it’s temporary help for the final stretch of the season, other times it’s to evaluate prospects. Teams like the Charlotte Hornets, used a 10-day contract to help with injuries. Following the NBA trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks had an open roster spot, which they filled with the signing of Kevon Harris, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Kevon Harris will occupy the Hawks’ 15th roster spot, at least for the next week or so as his signing was a 10-day contract. Harris had been playing in the G League this season for the Hawks’ affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Harris was actually in training camp with the Hawks on an Exhibit 10 contract, and joined College Park after being one of the final cuts before the start of the regular season.

He can sign up to two 10-day contracts with the Hawks before they either need to sign him for the remainder of the season, or cut him. The Hawks have 22 games remaining in the regular season. They are currently in 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings, which would qualify them for the play-in, and a shot at the playoffs.

Kevon Harris signs with Hawks

Harris went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, and began his professional basketball career with the Raptors 905, the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. His first actual NBA experience came ahead of the 2022-23 season when he signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic.

He ended up spending two seasons with the Magic while playing on a two-way contract. Across those two seasons, Harris appeared in 36 NBA games at a little over 12 minutes per game.

Harris holds career averages of 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds with splits of 44.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Harris appeared in the G League Up Next Game over NBA All-Star Weekend this year, his second consecutive appearance, but this season he was named the MVP of the game. In the title-clinching game, Harris finished with 13 points in 12 minutes on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

During the regular season portion of the G League schedule, he suited up in 21 games for College Park, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He had been averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 43.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.