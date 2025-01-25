The Atlanta Hawks are in wait-and-see mode as Jalen Johnson's injury is still uncertain. Johnson hurt his shoulder against the Toronto Raptors in the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Two days later, the Hawks wrote a statement regarding Johnson's injury, but they didn't give much of an update.

“Forward Jalen Johnson left Thursday night's game vs. Toronto after sustaining a left shoulder injury during the second quarter,” the Hawks announced. “He will be listed as out as he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation. His injury and status will be updated as appropriate.”

Johnson has been a big part of the Hawks this season and should be in conversations for Most Improved Player at the end of the year. Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, and his stats show that he does almost everything on the court. The Hawks have not fared well when Johnson has missed games, and it will be an uphill battle to replace what he brings to the court with more injuries going around the team.

After their game against the Raptors, Trae Young mentioned how the Hawks will need other players to step up in Johnson's absence.

“We need Bogi to keep playing like that with Jalen getting hurt,” Young said. “Who knows how long he’ll be out, so we’re going to need other guys to step up and try to fill what Jalen brings to our team.”

Hawks waiting for Jalen Johnson update

Jalen Johnson has missed games this season because of his right shoulder, which is not the same as this current injury. The one thing that has held the Hawks back this season is injuries, and it's been to a few of their key players. Johnson is one of the few players that the Hawks can't afford to miss extended time because of his importance on the court.

Luckily, throughout the season, they've gotten a boost from several unexpected players who have also helped them win games this season. If Johnson does have to miss a lot of time, players such as Larry Nance Jr. and Dominick Barlow will have to step up in the frontcourt. Daeqwon Plowden was big in one of the Hawks' games a few weeks ago, and he may be called up from the G-League every once in a while if they need more depth.

As of now, the hope is that Johnson's injury isn't too serious and he can return within a decent timespan.