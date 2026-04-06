The wedding season has begun it seems. Previously, former WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes announced his wedding date with partner Kelani Jordan for later this year. Now, AEW wrestler Will Ospreay has also opened up about his wedding to Alex Windsor.

The British wrestling couple is now scheduled to tie the knot later this year in June, 2026. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay was asked about his plans not to appear at the Osaka-jo Hall on Jun. 14, 2026, when he opened up about his marriage to Windsor (quotes translated from Japanese).

“I can’t appear at Osaka-jo Hall (June 14th) because my wedding (my wife is female wrestler Alex Windsor) is the day after the event, but I want to participate in as many big New Japan matches as possible this year. AEW is the best environment, but I have a special feeling for Japan, and I also want to spend more time with the members of United Empire (UE),” Ospreay said.

Ospreay recently made his in-ring return to NJPW after an absence of several years at the recently conducted NJPW Sakura Genesis event. Both Ospreay and Windsor are currently with All Elite Wrestling.

Will Ospreay called the best wrestler in the world by former AEW Champion Bryan Danielson

A few years ago, ahead of his match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, Bryan Danielson opened up to Sports Illustrated about his thoughts on the “Aerial Assassin.”

“He’s obviously always been dynamic, but now he’s putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody. He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy