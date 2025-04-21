One of the top rising players in the NBA this season was Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, which is why it isn't too surprising that he's a candidate for both the DPOY Award and the Most Improved Player Award. Daniels has had a breakout season and it seems like the world has taken notice.

The NBA released their finalists for both DPOY and Most Improved Player on Sunday, and Dyson Daniels was named as a finalist for both awards. When it comes to the DPOY, Daniels faces competition from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. For Most Improved Player, the other two finalists are Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

Although the Hawks failed to qualify for the NBA Playoffs following their loss in the play-in to the Miami Heat, the Daniels has emerged as a player that can be a part of their core moving forward. The Hawks originally acquired Daniels in an offseason trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that involved Dejounte Murray being traded to the Pelicans.

When it comes to defense, Daniels posted the top defensive rating for the Hawks this season, as per StatMuse. He also averaged a league-leading 3.0 steals per game. In the Most Improved Player race, Daniels put up career numbers after moving into a full-time starting role for the Hawks. He mostly came off the bench during his two seasons with the Pelicans.

Daniels was originally drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Because of his draft position, he may fall into the argument as to whether or not top lottery picks should be considered for the Most Improved Player Award. But nevertheless, in the eyes of the league he is one of the finalists.

He appeared in a career-best 76 games this season, all starts, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the three-point line and 59.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Hawks finished this season at 40-42 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They defeated the Chicago Bulls in the opening round of the play-in, but fell to the Heat in the next game. In the loss to the Heat, Daniels finished with 11 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three steals in 44 minutes.