Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks continues to stamp his Defensive Player of the Year claim with another three steals against the Charlotte Hornets in a blowout 134-102 win on Wednesday. Daniels has been hovering around the top of the DPOY race along with Jaren Jackson and Evan Mobley. Daniels has been stifling on the perimeter as a defender and even registered the most steals in a single season since Chris Paul back in the 2008-09 season, earning praise from head coach Quin Snyder in the process.

Dyson Daniels watches defensive film of other players to improve

Speaking of players in the past, Daniels revealed some key players he watches for different tricks of the trade on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think looking at the defensive teams, how they're on a string and how they have each other's back,” Daniels said. “I like watching OKC fly around and Lu Dort get through screens. If I watch old tapes, I watch Marcus Smart's Defensive Player of the Year season and how he was able to be in the passing lanes with active hands and stuff like that. Those are probably the main guys I look at.”

Dort is normally tasked with guarding the opposing team's best offensive player, but Oklahoma City has a few great defenders on their roster that could step up to the plate.

Dyson Daniels' thoughts on the DPOY race

As the season comes to a close, there's no clear cut favorite for the award. Daniels reacted to his name just being a part of the conversation.

“Just having my name in that conversation is pretty special,” Daniels said. “I set myself a goal of being 1st team all-defense, now the goal is defensive player of the year. I don't wanna sit here and pump my tires too much, but I just let my game do the talking.”

The DPOY has been predominately won by big men for the last few decades. Marcus Smart was the last guard to win it in 2022 since Gary Payton won it in 1996. Daniels could add himself to a historic list if he is selected for the award. As the hawks continue to lock in a Play-in spot, he has a chance to add more to his season. Securing both the DPOY and maybe even a shot at the Most Improved Player award.