The Atlanta Hawks took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home, and during a timeout, they had a little longer pause than usual. The entertainment team for the Hawks could be one of the best in the league, and during one of the timeouts, they decided to get two fans to play a game of tic-tac-toe. The rules were simple: every time you make a layup, you come back to the middle of the court and place your logo on the board. The first person to get tic-tac-toe wins.

Unfortunately for this fan, he wasn't able to get off the first layup, because as soon as he got close to the rim, he slipped and fell backward, immediately holding his knee. Meanwhile, his opponent on the other side of the court was still participating.

This Hawks fan had an unforgettable experience during a timeout game 👀 ACL tears don’t come cheap. (H/T @00selm)pic.twitter.com/V9vDlPDb7P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a while, it was obvious that that guy was seriously hurt, and the entertainment host had to stop the game and everyone went over to check on him. He stayed on the floor for a while, and the Hawks and Trail Blazers couldn't even get back to playing.

Eventually, the medical team came out and brought the guy a stretcher, and they were able to help him get on. As the guy rolled out on the stretcher, the fans cheered, and it looked like he raised his hand up to let everyone know that he was alright.

The video has been shown all over social media, and websites such as ESPN and Bleacher Report had it on their TikToks, as people around the world couldn't believe what happened.

From the looks of it, the guy may have blown out his knee given the fact that he was holding it the entire time that he was on the floor. As of now, there has not been an update on the fan's status.