The Orlando Magic have been dominant through the first 24 minutes of their NBA play-in tournament clash against the Atlanta Hawks; home-court advantage is doing wonders for the Magic, and it's been a balanced effort that has propelled the home team to a huge first-half lead. But there are some Hawks fans in attendance who are trying their best to buoy the road side to a victory.

One such fan who came in to Kia Center dressed as a Hawk made it his mission to distract every Magic player whenever they're on the charity stripe. This diehard Hawks fan makes cawing bird noises every time, and it has at least resulted in four misses from the Magic on the foul line.

This Hawks fan keeps making hawk noises every time the Magic are shooting free throws 😅 (via @MaybeAlec)pic.twitter.com/pN4lmNqCk8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

This Hawks fan, dressed in all red, is standing out in a sea of blue, and his dedication to his craft is truly admirable, as he must have flown all the way from Atlanta just to show his undying support for his beloved team.

The downside, however, of this is that the Hawks fan won't be able to do this anymore for the second half of the proceedings. Unless he booked himself two seats in Kia Center, he will be seated on the Hawks' side of the court for the second half, and everyone best believe that he'll be remaining quiet whenever Trae Young and company shoot free throws.

Perhaps this fan is simply playing the long game; the Hawks have been climbing back gradually from a 22-point deficit, and this should then lead to a competitive second half of play as the two teams battle for the seventh seed and the right to face the reigning champion Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Hawks look to book playoff spot via the play-in tournament

The Hawks may be viewed by many as mere first-round fodder, but they were the rare team that gave both the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers fits during the regular season. Atlanta went 4-2 against the two East juggernauts, so they have at least shown that they won't be mere pushovers.

Atlanta could have more upset potential, however, if they had rising star Jalen Johnson healthy. Johnson was crucial in getting some of those wins against the Celtics and the Cavs. Nonetheless, the Hawks won't be counting their chickens before they hatch; they must take care of business in the play-in tournament first, and they are at least beginning to give the Magic trouble on Tuesday night.