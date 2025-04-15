We've got the Hawks vs. Magic Play-In Tournament Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. In order to make the NBA Playoffs, these teams will need to win an all-or-nothing game that puts the fate of their season at stake. Neither of these teams boast an above .500 record, but they technically have a chance to win it all this year. But who does NBA 2K25 think will win this one?

Hawks vs. Magic Play-In Tournament Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Orlando Magic will defeat the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament 116-112. Orlando played well throughout most of the contest, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the game. But suddenly, the Hawks slowly crept back. They had numerous chances to tie the game in the end, but failed to do so.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ATL 26 22 32 32 112 ORL 31 28 31 26 116

Paolo Banchero was the player of the game after dropping 38 points along with 14 Rebounds. Additionally, he earned three steals and a block, which made up for this three turnovers. Additionally, Franz Wagner stepped up for the challenge, dropping 22 points while adding eight rebounds to the stat sheet.

As for the Hawks, Tre Young led in scoring (31 points), but he was joined by Chris LeVert (26) and Zaccharie Rischer (24) in the losing effort. Altogether, the Hawks played well in the second half, outscoring the Magic and nearly taking the lead. But in the final moments, they failed to tie it up and send the game to Overtime.

Overall, the biggest flaw for Atlanta was their Fouls, in which they had over 20. The constant penalties saw them sit back while Orlando earned 27 free points on Free Throws. Meanwhile, the Magic only fouled 12 times throughout the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Hawks STAT Magic 43/91 (47%) Field Goals 39/81 (48%) 11/32 (34%) Three Pointers 11/32 (34%) 15/19 (79%) Free Throws 27/37 (73%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 16 36 Defensive Rebounds 40 5 Steals 6 6 Blocks 1 7 (12) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (11) 21 Team Fouls 12

1 Biggest Lead 13 25:23 Time of Possession 22:35

With the win, the Magic advance to the next round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. By winning against the 9th or 10th seeded team, Orlando will enter the NBA Playoffs and face the Boston Celtics. Facing the defending champs won't be easy, but crazier things have been done. For the Magic, it's all about taking things one at a time.

With the loss, the Hawks season once again comes to an end in the Play-In round. Just four years separated from their last Conference Finals appearance, Atlanta has yet to surpass the First Round of the playoffs. By losing here, that streak continues as the team hopes to improve in the offseason. We'll see if they can bounce back next year.

That wraps up our Hawks vs. Magic Play-In Tournament results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These Play-In sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.