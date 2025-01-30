The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Trae Young is on the injury report with right hamstring tightness. Young has been dealing with the injury for the past three games and missed the first one against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played against the Houston Rockets and finished with 21 points and nine assists, but the Hawks ended up losing 100-96.

With Jalen Johnson out for the rest of the season, the Hawks are going to need as many healthy bodies as they can get for the remainder of the year. Young is and has been one of the Hawks' more reliable options this season, and if they want to have a chance at beating the Cavs, he'll need to be available.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Cavs

Trae Young is probable against the Cavs, and the Hawks will greatly need him if they want to upset the Cavs once again. The Hawks have already defeated the Cavs twice this season, but that was when they were fully healthy. Currently, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, and Bogdan Bogdanovic are out, and that will make it a little harder for them to get a win this time around.

The Hawks are also on a six-game losing streak after their loss to the Rockets, but Young is staying optimistic despite their rough stretch.

“We’re on a losing streak and we have to figure out how to get back on the winning side,” Young said after the game. “It’s frustrating; it’s definitely other factors that go into it, but whenever you’re fighting the way we’re fighting, we’re still giving ourselves a chance with everybody out there. It’s a good sign, but you obviously want to win more games than you lose. We’ll be alright, trust me.”

There have been trade rumors involving the Hawks, and one of the players in those talks has been Bogdan Bogdanovic. He hasn't played in the past three games for the Hawks, and there's a good chance that he could be moved ahead of the trade deadline. Clint Capela has also been named in trade rumors over the past few days.

It's uncertain what route the Hawks go in for the rest of the season, but they have shown the ability to stay resilient regardless of their situation. The first step for them should be trying to get over this losing streak, and it will have to start against one of the best teams in the league.