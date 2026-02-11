The Atlanta Hawks have one more game before the All-Star break, as they'll face the Charlotte Hornets. These two teams just saw each other a couple of days ago, with the Hornets walking away with the victory to extend their then-winning streak. This game will look a bit different on the Hornets' side, as Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges have been suspended for four games after their fight against the Detroit Pistons.

As for the Hawks, they could be missing some players as well due to injury. Jalen Johnson is on the injury report with left inflammation, Dyson Daniels with right ankle inflammation, and Zaccharie Risacher with a left quad contusion.

Here is what their status is going into the game.

Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher's injury status

All three players have been listed as questionable against the Hornets, and their status will most likely be updated closer to game time. Johnson and Daniels did not play in the Hawks' last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to their injuries, and with the break coming up, it would not be a surprise if they sat out again.

As for Risacher, he was seen hobbling a little bit during the Timberwolves' game, and it's not certain how serious his injury is. Risacher was just added to the Rising Stars Game for All-Star weekend, and if his injury is something to take note of, they'll probably have to find somebody to replace him.

Johnson will also be at All-Star weekend, as he'll be participating in the Shooting Stars challenge and then the actual All-Star Game the next day.

As for the Hawks, they're currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Hornets are tracking right behind them. It would go a long way if they were healthy in this matchup against the Hornets to gain a little ground.