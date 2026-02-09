The Atlanta Hawks will be facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the week, and it looks like they could be without some key players during the matchup. Dyson Daniels was listed on the injury report with right ankle inflammation a day before the game, but there has been a new player added. Jalen Johnson was recently added to the report with left knee inflammation, and it's uncertain if he will play.

The Timberwolves just took a tough loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, so they're going to come out with a lot of urgency, and if the Hawks don't have two of their key players, they could be in trouble.

Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Johnson is listed as questionable against the Timberwolves, and it may come down closer to warmups to see if he's available. Daniels is also listed as questionable heading into the matchup.

With the All-Star break coming up, the Hawks may not want to force anything with Johnson, but at the same time, it would be nice if they could close out these next two games with wins before the break. The Hawks are currently in the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they could easily fall the way things are close in the standings. The Charlotte Hornets are one of the hottest teams in the league, and they're looking to make a jump.

Johnson has been the catalyst for the Hawks' success this season, and he's been doing everything for the team. It shows in his stats, as he's currently averaging 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

The Hawks have also added a few players to the team at the deadline, and the hope is that they can get acclimated quickly so they can make a run in the second part of the season.