The NBA world is still offering its takes on the blockbuster trade that included Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Many people are still shocked by the trade, and they're starting to slowly understand that anybody can be traded.

The latest person to give their thoughts on the trade was Trae Young, who was actually a part of Doncic's trade on draft night that sent him to the Mavericks. As players have spoken about the uncertainty in the league, Young went down the route of the bond that you build with players throughout your career that can end because of one trade.

“When you really have a heart in this, and you're a player, and you understand how much we're around each other, we've all got love for each other and we don't want want to see each other go, but we understand the business of basketball,” Young said during practice via reporter Kevin Chouinard.

Young has been with the Hawks throughout his entire career so he doesn't know how it feels to be traded, but he has had teammates who have been traded. One of the more recent moves happened during the offseason when the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans after spending just two seasons with the team. Though the pairing of Young and Murray didn't work out the way they may have wanted, it seems as if the two had built a bond that goes beyond basketball.

With a flurry of moves already being made around the league before the trade deadline, the Hawks could look a lot different in the next few days as well.

Trae Young reacts to blockbuster Lakers-Mavericks trade

During Hawks practice, Trae Young also shared what he was doing when the trade took place.

“We had just gotten into Detroit,” Young said. “I was lying down, watching TV. I just saw it on my phone. Group messages started talking. I didn't believe it. It took me 10 or 15 minutes to get past the ‘Oh, shit' factor and understand it was real.”

Just like a lot of players' stories, Young was surprised when the trade was announced, and everybody thought it was fake at first.

De'Andre Hunter gave his thoughts on the trade and how it shows that the league is a business first before anything.

“One of the first things they teach you is that is a business,” Hunter said. “You gain relationships and things like that, but at the end of the day it's a business and they're going to do what's best for the organization. It's definitely weird, but there's not much you can do.”

As the deadline approaches, there will be a lot of noise surrounding several teams, and the Hawks have been in those conversations. With the season full of uncertainty with Jalen Johnson being out for the season, they still want to be able to compete, and adding a few players to the team that can help them with that won't hurt.