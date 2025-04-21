The Atlanta Hawks failed to make the playoffs after suffering a 123-114 loss to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. Now, the franchise focuses on the offseason, and it sounds like new general manager Onsi Saleh has his eye on a Philadelphia 76ers executive for a top exec role in Atlanta's front office.

Reports indicate that 76ers executive Elton Brand is being heavily pursued by the Hawks, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. Saleh seemingly wants Brand to serve in a “new lead executive” position in Atlanta.

“Sixers executive Elton Brand is expected to be among the candidates pursued by Atlanta as the Hawks begin their search for a new lead executive, league sources Jake Fischer and me.”

Brand, who played in the NBA for 17 seasons, has been working as the 76ers' general manager since 2018. It's not clear exactly what role he could work in for the Hawks, but the club clearly views him as a needed upgrade with the offseason approaching.

If the Hawks were to hire Brand, then Philadelphia would need to find a replacement for the general manager role. Additionally, if the 46-year-old former power forward were to accept the job in Atlanta, it would mark the first time in his career when he'd be working for a different NBA front office that isn't Philly.

Atlanta certainly hopes to get back into playoff contention by next season. Point guard Trae Young seems to be the key piece to building around. However, there's always the possibility of the team trading him. Entering the offseason, the Hawks do have several intriguing young players that could further their development and help make a postseason push next year, including Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu.

Hiring Brand would also be the first big move for Atlanta's new general manager. Saleh was promoted to the role on Monday, April 21, after the Hawks decided to fire Landry Fields as general manager. More acquisitions to the front office could be made in the coming weeks while the playoffs continue.