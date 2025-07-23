The buzz around South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor is getting louder. And now, it has just hit a new level.

NFL Draft insider Todd McShay recently compared the Gamecocks sophomore to Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf, citing Harbor’s rare blend of size, speed, and raw athleticism. On The McShay Show, the veteran analyst did not hold back in his praise for the Gamecocks' wideout.

“The obvious comp is DK,” McShay said. “With that frame and that speed, you don’t have to be an overly refined route-runner. Remember AJ Brown and DK Metcalf. They were running nine routes… and it worked.”

McShay acknowledged the early criticisms both Brown and Metcalf faced entering the NFL. Scouts questioned their ability to run complex routes. But in the end, speed and strength won.

“Part of the knock on those guys was like, ‘Can they get in and out of breaks?' Maybe it’s not the most important thing in the world when you got those traits,” McShay added. “He’s a physical phenom. He’s different. You see him on tape, he takes off, and it’s like, ‘Whoa. What is going on? How is that giraffe faster and more agile than all these other guys who are 5’11, six-foot?'”

The Metcalf comparison is no small compliment. Metcalf was a physical marvel at Ole Miss and now terrifies NFL secondaries with his size and top-end speed. Harbor is beginning to draw that same awe.

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Harbor should not be able to move like he does. Yet the former two-sport athlete has sprint times that rival Olympic hopefuls. During the 2024 outdoor track season, the 20-year-old clocked 10.11 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 20.20 in the 200. He earned Second-Team All-America honors in both events.

He also placed fifth in the 200 at the SEC indoor championships with a time of 20.87. And then he stepped off the track and onto the football field, where defenders struggled to keep up.

Harbor made the decision to step away from track this past spring to focus fully on football. It was a move that could pay off in a big way this fall for South Carolina.

As a freshman, Harbor logged 26 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns. It was a solid debut season for the Gamecocks, though one that left room to grow. Metcalf, for comparison, posted 26 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns in his final year at Ole Miss.

Harbor may not be there yet, but McShay sees untapped potential. He noted that Harbor’s drop rate on paper looks clean, but the tape tells a more complex story.

“What’s interesting for me with Nyck Harbor is his drop rate,” McShay said. “When you looked on PFF, it was good. He only had one drop. I saw so many times him fighting like trouble, adjusting, tracking the ball. So I don’t know what we’re calling a drop, but like there was some awkward stuff on the tape. So this is a guy who’s learning on the fly, still developing.”

South Carolina fans have reason to be excited. With quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning and earning preseason All-SEC First-Team honors, the Gamecocks' offense is in good hands. And if Harbor takes a leap forward, he could be one of the biggest breakout stars in the SEC.

The physical tools are already there. The track speed is proven. Now, it is about translating those gifts into production on Saturdays.

If Harbor makes that jump, the DK Metcalf comparison will not just be a flattering headline. It will be a glimpse into what the future holds for one of the most exciting young talents in college football.