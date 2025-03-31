As the game of basketball continues to evolve on the court, there are also some new things being done off the court. One of the things is bringing in NBA players for executive roles in college, and Trae Young was the latest person to announce that he'll be stepping into a new role with his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma.

“I'm excited to announce that I'm accepting a role with OU basketball and being an assistant GM as well as making a million-dollar donation to help kickstart this whole thing,” Young said in an appearance on ESPN NBA. “It's exciting to be a part of this, and being from Norman, playing there, obviously. It's exciting times, and I'm looking forward to being in this new role.”

Trae Young has accepted a role with Oklahoma as an assistant GM for the men's basketball program, he announced on NBA Today with @malika_andrews. Making a difference with his alma mater 👏 pic.twitter.com/FeJNFbsKZW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Just a few weeks ago, Stephen Curry became the first active player to take an administrative role job at a college, as he's the assistant general manager for his alma mater, Davidson College.

“Today the game has changed with NIL and college basketball and the way it's changed I think it's the perfect time for guys to get more involved with the schools that made them who they are or helped push them to be who they were,” Young said. “For someone like Steph and me, we represent our schools off the court and in the locker room.”

It will be interesting to see how these roles come to fruition, but nonetheless, it's good to see players go back to their alma maters and make a difference.

Trae Young stepping into new role with alma mater

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn ImagesYoung will be stepping into the role as assistant general manager for Oklahoma men's basketball, and they shared what his duties will be in the role.

“Young's responsibilities will include assisting with the evaluation of high school and transfer portal prospects, as well as helping negotiate player contracts in accordance with NCAA and conference rules and the team's revenue share budget. He will also assist with university fundraising initiatives to help grow support for OU's men's basketball program,” the University of Oklahoma wrote in a statement.

In Young's season with the Sooners, he captured the freshman season records for points (876), assists (279), and 3-pointers (118) while also being the OU single-season record holder in scoring average (27.4), assist average (8.7) and free throw makes (236).

